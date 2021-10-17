Headbangers gather for first-ever downtown street market

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy Metal fanatics are coming together in downtown for a good cause. Albuquerque’s first-ever Headbanger market took place at the O.T. Circus off 7th Street and Central Avenue Saturday.

The many vendors included visual arts, jewelry, leather products, candles, and more. Organizers of the event say that they wanted to bring the best of both worlds together – live music, and arts and crafts.

“This is our way of bringing downtown back to life,” said Brenda Enriquez Lopez. They hope to make it an annual event.