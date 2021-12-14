Harrell House Bug Museum forced to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction says they’re being forced to close to make room for a big box store that’s taking over the space. The Harrell House Bug Museum has been in business for nearly a decade, teaching kids and adults alike how to love and appreciate insects, reptiles, and other creatures.

Museum founder, Wade Harrell, says he received just a 23-day notice to close and he’s calling it a devastating blow. “It kind of stunned us because in the past when we were in the other mall we always were given at least a decent amount of time. So, we are disappointed by that,” Harrell House Bug Museum Founder Wade Harrell said.

Harrell and his wife first opened as a kiosk, and then eventually a store, in the DeVargas Center Mall; before moving to the Santa Fe Place Mall in May of this year as their exhibits grew. However, last week, Harrell says the Santa Fe Place Mall informed him a larger retail store has permanently leased the space and they need to be out. Harrel says he and his wife just don’t have any more moves left in them.

“My wife and I are just very tired and we just don’t have it in us the resources to make another move,” said Harrell.

As for the live insects and reptiles inside the museum, Harrell says he is confident they will find a safe place for them but what he is worried about is getting all the physical items from the exhibits out before the deadline on January 3. Officials with the Santa Fe Place Mall say they have offered them a more desirable location inside the mall but Harrell says they are done. The Harrell House Bug Museum will remain open seven days a week through its last day on December 30.