Hallmark lets you send real cards from phone in your own handwriting; Here’s how to try it for free

(KTLA) – Hallmark has a new way for you to send real cards by signing them right through your phone. The company is introducing a new “Sign & Send” service. First, you handwrite your personalized message on a piece of paper, then scan that paper with your phone.

Sign & Send allows people to add a handwritten message to a real Hallmark card using their phone.

Your handwritten message is then printed inside a real card and sent to the recipient.

The new service is listed at $2.49 on the website, but Hallmark tells me that they intend to make the service free indefinitely. Cards start at $2.99 and include selections for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, sympathy and more.

Right now, Hallmark is letting users send their first card for free if they sign up for their Crown Rewards membership and use the promo SIGNANDSEND.

