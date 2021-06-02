Hail leaves Albuquerque farm damaged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The severe storm that hit the Albuquerque area hard earlier this week left behind its share of damage. Including decimating an Albuquerque farm that lost most of its crops. Farmers at Vida Verde in the North Valley had wrapped up their work Monday afternoon when the hail storm hit and when they came back the next morning they found heartbreak.

“We lost all of our outdoor summer production,” said Seth Matlick, the owner of Vida Verde Farm. “So all the stuff that we’ve started in our greenhouse, you know, three, four months ago, 10 to two potted up, planted, weeded the stuff that was really supposed to feed us from July through October, that all got wiped out.”

Matlick said in his 14 years as a farmer in New Mexico he’s never experienced that much hail. He has seven different plots of land in the North Valley near the Rio Grande, covering about ten acres in all. He said of those seven farms, three were decimated by the storm.

Matlick said the recent damage is also unfortunate because they partner with the “Community Supported Agriculture” program where they serve 100 families a month and sell their crops to up to 20 local restaurants.

Now they have to start from scratch at those three locations where they grow lettuce, kale, and bok choy. But Matlick said he’s grateful for people in the farming community who have stepped in to help.

“A couple of nurseries and a couple other farms that have some extra plants that have reached out, so we’ll be able to replant and move ahead,” said Matlick. He said the damage will probably set them back a month or two. But said he is optimistic they’ll bounce back since it’s only early June.

Matlick said they plan on replanting crops starting next week when their field is drier.