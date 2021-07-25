Guardians of the Children, B2B Brewery partner for Bike Days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Grande chapter of Guardians of the Children hosted a fundraiser on Sunday to help kids in need in the community. The nonprofit partnered with B2B Garden Brewery for the Bike Days event.

All funds raised go back into the community and go towards things like helping families buy school supplies and birthday or Christmas gifts. Overall, the group’s mission is to assist kids through the court process that have been abused and to make sure that kids don’t fall through the cracks in the judicial system.

“We are the light in the dark for a child that is going through some difficult, dark times. We are the light to help guide them out of that dark time,” said Moose, President of Guardians of the Children Rio Grande Chapter.

Information on how to donate to or get involved with Guardians of the Children is available online.

