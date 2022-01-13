Gov. urges postponing events as COVID cases rise; organizers respond

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Event organizers are being put on notice as COVID-19 cases skyrocket. The governor said Thursday, she is urging large indoor and outdoor events to reschedule. “If you’re in a position to cancel an event, a large event, particularly an indoor event — cancel it. Postpone it. Postpone,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. The message is catching some event organizers off-guard.

“I feel like everything is so reactionary… it doesn’t really make a ton of sense,” said Jim Burleson, who is setting up for the Albuquerque Comic-Con happening this weekend at the Convention Center. “We’ve got temperature checks when you walk in the door, we’re requiring masks, obviously,” Burleson said.

Burleson said they’re also voluntarily limiting capacity to 50% to make the event as safe as possible. However, he has no plans to cancel or postpone the event. “I had open-heart surgery in April thanks to COVID. COVID almost killed me but it didn’t kill me so I’d like to go ahead and try and feed my kids now if you know what I mean,” Burleson said.

Looking ahead to next month, the Western Athletic Conference is planning on holding its indoor track championships at the Convention Center. “Our priority is to have the championship… we were able to have it last year and we want to make sure our student-athletes have that opportunity to compete but we will only proceed if it’s safe for everybody involved,” said Assistant Commissioner of Media Relations for WAC, Chris Thompson.

Thompson says the championship is on for now but is sympathetic to the governor’s concerns. “I think my first reaction is the governor is doing what she needs to make sure New Mexico is safe, so certainly can’t fault her for that,” Thompson said.

Burleson is less understanding. “The idea the governor can just come in there and just throw that down doesn’t make any sense and I really urge her to reconsider,” Burleson said.

Some events announced postponements on Thursday. The state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commission postponed all in-person events. One of the biggest galas in the city is also postponed. About 2,000 people usually attend the Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s ‘La Noche Encantada’ event which they decided to push from February to mid-March.