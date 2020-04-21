Google giving SMB customers worldwide $340 million in ad credits

FILE – In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif. Google plans offer checking accounts run by Citigroup and a credit union, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

(KRQE) – In March Google announced that they will be offering a $800+ million commitment to support small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), health organizations and governments, and health workers on the front-line of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Of that, $340 million will be offered to SMBs in ad credits, which can be used towards future ad spend, until the end of 2020 across our Google Ads platforms.

Starting in late May, Google will begin rolling out the ad credit in phases. Over the following months, eligible customers will be notified and will see the ad credit applied in their Google Ads account.

Small and medium sized businesses globally are eligible if they have spent with a Google Ads account in ten out of twelve months of 2019, and in January and/or February of this year. Eligible customers are those who advertised directly with us or through a partner, and adhere to their advertising policies.

According to Google, this is an ad credit for future Google Ads spend. It will not be applied to billed / invoiced past or current Google Ads spend. These ad credits will be applicable across the Google Ads platform including Search, Display, and YouTube as well as all campaign types.