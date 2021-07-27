Goodwill hosts job fair

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Goodwill is the latest looking to connect people with jobs. Thirteen employers were at the Goodwill job fair on Tuesday with jobs ranging from security to retail and hospitality. About a dozen people talked with employers and filled out applications.

Ramon Torres with Goodwill says they hope this chips away at the overwhelming need for employees but they had hoped for a bigger turnout. “They all have significant opportunities available and we haven’t seen as many job seekers yet in large part because of the unemployment benefits. so they’re all hoping that comes out so we’re at least hoping to have 40 and more. We really want to help support Albuquerque get back to work,” said Torres.

They host career fairs twice a month.

