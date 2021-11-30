Gift card focuses on bolstering Downtown Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just in time for Small Business Saturday, there is a new way to support local businesses in Downtown Albuquerque. One gift card, now on sale, can help support a dozen coffee shops, retail stores, and restaurants.

Opening right before the pandemic hit was both a curse and a blessing for the Thundercloud Cafe on 8th and Silver downtown. “We’re right on the cusp of business downtown and neighborhoods downtown,” says owner, James Ruiz. “A lot of people were stuck at home, they’d go for their walks, and find that I’m on the corner here.”

Ruiz says the last two months were their strongest so far. “We hope that that is going to continue our growth into December,” he says. And he thinks a new holiday promotion will help boost business even more.

“Community cards make the perfect gift for friends, family, co-workers, and employees,” says Danielle Schlobohm of Downtown Albuquerque Main Street. “It seemed like a really great way to support the downtown businesses. Winter has always been a really slow time.”

Downtown Albuquerque Main Street is the organization that just launched a Downtown ABQ Gift Card. “We’re mostly focusing on coffee, dining, and retail – again just trying to promote those businesses that seem to struggle the most through the winter times,” Schlobohm says.

The digital gift card can be used at a growing number of downtown businesses and they started going on sale Friday. “We really hope people will use this to explore their downtown and support businesses that have been working really hard during the pandemic,” says Schlobohm.

Back at the Thundercloud Cafe, Ruiz is excited to be part of the gift card promotion, hoping to serve his signature coffee and other new menu items to new customers as they head into an ambitious 2022. “Hopefully expand into another location, so have a second location either downtown or somewhere nearby in 2022,” he says.

The Downtown ABQ Gift Cards are now on sale. A full list of participating businesses and a way to buy the gift card is available on the official website.