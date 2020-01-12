Gas prices jump 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 in past 3 weeks

Business
Posted: / Updated:

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has jumped 4 cents per gallon to $2.64 over the past three weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices are unlikely to continue to increase because crude oil costs have dropped.

The price at the pump is 33 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.58 per gallon in Honolulu.

The lowest average is $2.21 in Houston.

The average price of diesel is $3.08, up two cents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞