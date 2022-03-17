ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With gas prices on the rise, people are now looking for other options to get around, and that means big business for one local sporting goods store. Gas stations around Albuquerque are charging between $4.15 and $4.19 a gallon, and Duane Kinsley, the owner of Sport Systems on Montgomery near Louisiana says those skyrocketing gas prices are driving customers into his business.

“They can’t afford an electric car, but they can afford an electric bike,” said Kinsley. Kinsley says they’ve sold more than one hundred electric bikes in the past month, and they just ordered another truckload.

Not only are people like Veronica Koester, who recently invested in an E-Bike, looking to protect their pocketbooks. Kinsley says a lot of customers are also looking for a way to stick it to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is why Kinsley is also giving away stickers that say, Fight Putin, Ride a Bike.

The price on E-Bikes start at around $15-hundred, Koester believes she’ll save around that on gas prices this summer. “You’re not going to get a better deal than just going with an E-Bike,” Koester said.

Electric bikes can go up to about 28 miles an hour, depending on the make and model.