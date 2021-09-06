Garcia’s Kitchen finishes roasting their chile for the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is still in the midst of chile roasting season and one popular Albuquerque restaurant is done with theirs. Roasting ended Monday afternoon at the Garcia’s Kitchen Central location.

They had 175,000 pounds of green chile this year and they hope that will be enough to get them through the year. The owner, Dan Garcia, says he wasn’t sure if he’d have enough employees to roast all that chile, but the staff of 10 was able to complete it in 20 days.

“It takes a lot. There’s a lot to do with accounting, there’s storing, there’s cooling it – there’s a lot of procedures involved to make sure that it’s safe,” said Garcia. He said they roasted about 25,000 more pounds of chile than they’ve done in past years.