Free exams and more offered at dental group’s grand opening

Business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local dental group offered free services Saturday in honor of the grand opening of their new location. Valer Dental and Braces hosted a grand opening at their Eubank location and offered free dental work to the community.

Services included fillings, extractions, cleanings, general exams, and x-rays. At around noon, they had seen about 50 patients with the hope of serving 100 to 200 people over the course of the four-hour event.

The dental group says its overall goal is to offer affordable services. “Dental can be really, really expensive. Don’t just go and not take care of yourself, you’ve got to remember hygiene is number one,” said Valer’s Keyla Romero. Valer has another location off of Coors and Iliff.

