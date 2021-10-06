Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles broken into

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Lobo has become the victim of a thief. One that appears to already be trying to sell his items online. The owner of Frank’s Famous Chicken and Waffles, Frank Willis, says memorabilia was taken from his business during a break-in on Monday night.

After trashing the restaurant, the thief made off with two projectors, a computer, a pair of Run DMC shoes and Willis’ UNM basketball jersey that was hanging up inside the restaurant. “I didn’t mind them taking money but there was no money in there, but stuff like my jersey and memorabilia items that I can’t get back. It’s kind of difficult,” Willis said.

Willis says four of the five items including the jersey have been listed on OfferUp, a site where people sell items. He says he’s contacted the seller with no response and he’s also filed a police report.