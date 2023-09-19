NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four business incubator facilities have received an investment totaling $200,000 from the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD). This investment is part of the EDD’s 20-year strategic economic development plan.

Business incubators provide a space for young businesses to receive training, services, mentoring, and more. “Business incubators provide critical support to growing New Mexico companies and have a proven economic impact. EDD is proud to support them and offer the resources to help them reach more businesses across the state,” says Deputy Secretary Jon Clark. According to national statistics, businesses are twice as likely to succeed when they start in an incubator as those that do not.

The business incubators that received funding are as follows: