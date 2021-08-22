Founders of longtime Corrales foodbank supplier set to retire

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A longtime Corrales nonprofit organization focused on providing fresh produce to food banks in the area is going through a transitioning period. With their founders planning on retiring soon. “Grow fresh produce, fruits, and vegetables and donate them to the food banks in the area,” said Brad Haslam, President of Seed2Need.

Seed2Need is a nonprofit organization based out of Corrales which has been helping stock pantries at food banks with fresh fruit and vegetables throughout Bernalillo and Sandoval counties since 2008. “If there wasn’t an organization like Seed2Need around, most of the people in need in our community would not be able to enjoy the health benefits and the great taste of fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, green chile, and so forth,” said Haslam.

Haslam said after a down year due to COVID, drought, and a late frost, he said this year has been the opposite with Mother Nature setting them up for a record year. With their harvest thriving at their three gardens located throughout Corrales. “We have three homeowners that donate their land to an operation where this year, we’ll get about probably 70,000 pounds of produce,” said Haslam.

He said they couldn’t have made it this far without their founders, Penny and Sandy Davis who are planning to retire in the coming months. “There’s nobody in the community that has done more to help the people with food hunger issues than Penny Davis and her husband Sandy,” said Haslam.

Haslam said the Davis’ will be missed. But their mission to feed the hungry will carry on. “We’re scrambling to fill their shoes, but there’s a lot of wonderful people that volunteer on a regular basis,” said Haslam. “So I’m confident going forward their shoes will be filled.”

Seed2Need is always looking for volunteers. Those wanting to get involved can do so online.