Former Lobo Obij Aget opens ‘Yummy’s Mini Donuts & Ice Cream’ in downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Lobo, Obij Aget is finding a home after basketball in Albuquerque. Aget is planting roots in the Duke City as he has started a family and a new business in downtown Albuquerque, called Yummy’s Mini Donuts & Ice Cream.

“I love the city and I love the people you know, and people always give me the respect and love and I feel like here is my second home. For me to start a family here, a business here, you know it means a lot to me,” said Obij Aget.

Aget is a native of Sudan and says that living in Albuquerque has changed his life and that building this new business is the American Dream. “Coming from all the way from South Sudan, where war and a lot of conflicts… coming here to just get the opportunity to go to school and be able to start my own business is a dream come true. I am lucky, and I am lucky to live in this beautiful city,” said Aget.

Yummy’s Mini Donuts & Ice Cream is located at 1 Central Ave NW Suite D, Albuquerque, NM 87102.