For second-year Taos Air offers round-trip flights to Texas

TAOS, NM (KRQE) – Beginning December 19, 2019, Taos Air will begin its second year operating direct charter flight service to Austin–Bergstrom International (AUS) and Dallas Love Field (DAL) airports from Taos Regional Airport (TSM). The service will run through March 29, 2020, offering six round trips per week every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, with alternative service on holiday weekends.

Ski Taos lists starting fairs at $160 for one way, non-stop service to Austin and Dallas and require a 14-day advance purchase. Tickets are valid for travel to Taos on Sunday and from Taos on Thursday between December and March 2020. Seats are limited and may not be available on all flights.

According to a study by Southwest Planning & Marketing (SWPM), last year Taos Air proved to be a $2 million economic driver for Taos, Taos Ski Valley, Angel Fire, Eagle Nest, Questa, and Red River.