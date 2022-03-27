ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was another beautiful day in the metro and people flocked to the balloon museum to get some good food. The 6th annual Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival was Saturday.

Local food trucks and breweries joined up to put the event together, which brought hundreds of people. They were able to get food, listen to music, and shop local artisans.

For those who attended, it was a chance to get out after COVID kept people inside for so long. “I’m so glad COVID is over because this is what New Mexico is about,” said someone in attendance. “All these open-air fiestas and we enjoy each and every one of them.”