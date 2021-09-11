Flix Brewhouse announces reopening date

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Good news for Flix Brewhouse fans – the theater’s long-awaited reopening is finally here. The cinema and brewery on Coors announced it will once again welcome movie-goers on September 30 for the first time since pre-pandemic.
Flix is kicking off with the release of Marvel’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” The theater is also now hiring.