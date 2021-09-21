First-ever Disney+ Day on Nov. 12 to feature ‘Shang-Chi’ premiere, other perks

by: Nexstar Media Wire

FILE – Costumes and props from the film are shown at a special screening Marvel Studio.s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on September 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The Walt Disney Company gave a glimpse Tuesday into what the first-ever “Disney+ Day” on Nov. 12 will hold. Calling it a “global celebration,” Disney says subscribers will be seeing new content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, “Star Wars” and National Geographic.

One of those releases will be the highly anticipated streaming premiere of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.”

In honor of the second anniversary of Disney+, Disney will also have other perks for Disney+ fans at their parks and cruise lines, including photo opportunities, character moments and more. There will also be special discounts at Disney’s online store, the company says.

A number of content premieres are set to drop Nov. 12, as well, including the following:

  • The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
  • The new Disney movie “Jungle Cruise
  • A new Disney+ Original movie “Home Sweet Home Alone,” a reimagining of the “Home Alone” franchise
  • A new original short from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “Olaf Presents,” which has the snowman from “Frozen” retelling classic stories
  • Other shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including “Frozen Fever,” Oscar-winning shorts “Feast” and “Paperman,” and Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short “Get A Horse!” 
  • A Pixar animated short film called “Ciao Alberto” from Pixar, featuring characters from the movie “Luca”
  • A new short from “The Simpsons” 
  • The first five episodes from season two of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic
  • A special on the origins and legacy of “Star Wars’” bounty hunter, Boba Fett
  • A special on the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+
  • Dopesick,” an original series starring Michael Keaton

