FemCity Albuquerque creates networking opportunities for local businesswomen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – FemCity Albuquerque is the local chapter of the international women’s networking group that was established for launching and growing businesses. Their purpose is to help women network, connect, and collaborate together in the world of business.

FemCity Albuquerque President Terri Dean and Social Media Director Shelley Rael discuss what sets them apart. An international group, FemCity is in more than 100 communities and has an online presence.

Locally, the group meets up twice a month and they are currently reconnecting with each other and are meeting new women. The group is in the planning stages of 2022 which is set to include speakers at luncheons, workshops, and networking with other local businesswomen. For more information on FemCity and to get involved, visit femcity.com/albuquerque.

