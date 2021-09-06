Family art workshops return to the Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An weekly event is coming back in person to the Albuquerque Museum. Family Art Workshops are set to resume this Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.
Each week will have a different theme and medium, with the first titled Autumn Banners focused on the changing leaves. Access to the workshops is included with the museum admission fee. Information is available on the City of Albuquerque website.