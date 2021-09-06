Family art workshops return to the Albuquerque Museum

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An weekly event is coming back in person to the Albuquerque Museum. Family Art Workshops are set to resume this Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Story continues below:

Each week will have a different theme and medium, with the first titled Autumn Banners focused on the changing leaves. Access to the workshops is included with the museum admission fee. Information is available on the City of Albuquerque website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES