Explora waiting to reopen until Bernalillo Co. is under green level

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although museums throughout the state have been open to the public, Albuquerque’s Explora Science Center and Children Museum are still closed. Explora’s been closed to the public for more than a year now, even though they’re allowed to reopen under the yellow level. Explora staff said they plan on waiting until the county is in the green.

“It’s just a little bit trickier for us because if you’ve been to Explora before everything you do here is hands-on, you’re touching it, you’re experiencing it, with your hands, with your body,” said Sheldon Hamilton, Communication Coordinator with Explora “So we wanted to push that back a little bit because it’s just not safe for us to reopen just yet with the way we function at Explora.”

Hamilton said once the county is in the green their plan is to reopen at 25% capacity which they’re still figuring out how many people that will be. Guests will be required to choose time slots and book tickets in advance. Hamilton said in preparation for reopening, they’ve installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the museum and plan on cleaning around the clock.

Although Explora has been closed to the public for the past year, Hamilton said they just recently held some limited in-person spring break camps at the end of last month. They also plan on having in-person summer camps for K through 12th graders starting at the beginning of June, with registration open on their website right now.

Hamilton said they’ll use the same protocols as their spring break camps.

“All the kids that are here interacting have their own kit of materials to use or their own table of materials to use,” said Hamilton. “So no one’s exchanging materials and they’re all spaced out.” He said the museum has big plans in the works.

On April 10, Mayor Tim Keller announced Explora will receive $1.36 million in funding from the state and city this year.

Hamilton said they plan on using that money for their X-Studio which is the teen center they’ve been building located right next to Explora. It’s expected to open this fall.