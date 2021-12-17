Experience music, cocktails, local vendors, and more at Humble Coffee’s Holiday Market Block Party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Humble Coffee Co. in Albuquerque strives for excellent coffee, great service, and community involvement. This weekend, you can take part in their 7th Annual Humble Holiday Market Block Party.

On Saturday, Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Humble Coffee’s Lomas location will be hosting its annual Holiday Market Block Party. This year, the event will be bigger, featuring a cocktail bar and a live DJ.

Get some holiday shopping done as well with around 90 local artisan vendors including food trucks, sweets, jewelry, candles, clothing, vintage, ceramics, plants, and more. There will even be 10-minute chair massages provided by Zanta Body Work.

There is a $5 entry fee with a portion of the proceeds going to NAACP-ABQ and New Mexico Kids Matter. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online. Those attending are asked to bring their masks and to try to carpool to the event as parking can be challenging.

For more information, visit humblecoffeeco.com or visit the company’s Facebook page. An Albuquerque coffee shop with two locations, Humble Coffee Co. can be found in Nob Hill on Lomas Blvd. and downtown on Central Ave.