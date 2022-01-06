Entrepreneurs to hit the slopes to pitch their businesses to investors in annual contest

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) –  Entrepreneurs will again hit the slopes to pitch their businesses to investors. The annual Ski Lift Pitch contest will take place on February 24 in the Taos Ski Valley.

Ten New Mexico start-ups will get the opportunity to show off their business ideas to potential investors. The winner will get $10,000 in cash. For more information or to sign up for the competition, visit, skiliftpitch.com.

