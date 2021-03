PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University needs the public’s help in naming its new coffee and salsa. The university is working with businesses to launch new ENMU-branded products. Proceeds will go toward scholarships as well as the local economy.

Contest entries are limited to one coffee name and one salsa name. Everyone who submits an entry will be entered into a drawing to win a prize pack worth more than $100, including the coffee and salsa. Entries can be submitted online.