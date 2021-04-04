El Pinto’s salsa deemed champ in statewide ‘taste-off’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Pinto has been named the champion of this year’s New Mexico Salsa Taste-Off. “Having the best salsa in Albuquerque is a tough one, there’s a lot of good ones out there,” said Doug Evilsizor, El Pinto’s marketing director. “It’s just great to know there’s support for it.”

The month-long contest, hosted by the Garrity Group matched 16 local salsas against one another. Restaurants were selected for the salsa madness based on recommendations on social media. They were matched based on similar tastes, style level of heat, and product consistency.

The competition was a blind taste-test and featured only red salsas. The final four also included Casa de Benavidez, Los Compadres, and Monroe’s. The goal is to celebrate New Mexico cuisine and support local businesses during the pandemic.