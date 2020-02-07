El Pinto hopes to expand with bed and breakfast

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico landmark, serving traditional New Mexican food since the sixties, is looking to expand. Known for the beautiful property, adorned with chile ristras, the serene atmosphere, and traditional New Mexican food, El Pinto has been a staple for decades.

In the North Valley since 1962, after 58 years, the owners are looking to enhance the customer experience by opening a bed and breakfast.

“It would be something really quaint,” said Jim Thomas, one of the owners of El Pinto.

In a Planning and Zoning meeting on Wednesday, the county approved a zoning change to make the expansion possible. Thomas says the Bed and Breakfast will go in the old family house, where he and his brother grew up.

“When my parents bought the place, it was just a little dump, and they were going to bulldoze over it, but my dad expanded it out, and we can go ahead and fix it up even more,” said Thomas.

Thomas says during the summer months, they have weddings at the restaurant every weekend. “One thing for this bed and breakfast and this wellness center, we could tie it in with our weddings,” said Thomas.

The old house needs some remodeling, but Thomas has some big plans for the adobe home. “It’s going to be really super, it’ll have probably a Jacuzzi tub, a saltwater pool possibly, it would be like a spa,” said Thomas.

They’re also expanding the salsa factory on their property.