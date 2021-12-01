Edgewood Walmart closed again due to building code issues

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – After being open for just two days following a devastating fire in November, the Edgewood Walmart has closed again. The state fire marshal says it’s just not safe.

Business resumed on Saturday but by Monday afternoon, the doors were closed yet again causing an ongoing burden to the people who live in the area. The Edgewood Walmart is the biggest business in the area, serving the towns of Moriarty, Edgewood Sedillo, and the small towns in between. When an arsonist struck on November 14, they affected a lot of people.

“That is one of the main places you go for pretty much everything and I have a one-year-old daughter and everywhere else has been out of Desitin for her butt and it’s pretty hard trying to find things where we need them,” said shopper Stacey Allen.

Community members were relieved on Saturday when they heard the store was reopening, that was until the state Fire Marshal’s Office intervened.

“We immediately took a trip down to Edgewood, went inside the building and did an analysis on the building,” said New Mexico Code Enforcement Bureau Chief, Kylle Marshall.

The analysis determined the building was still not up to code. One of the big issues was the sprinkler system that didn’t go off during the fire as it should have. Officials say they need to be sure it works.

“They had failed to do so at that time so obviously life safety is our priority so we had to take action until we can make sure that the life safety systems will operate if there were to be another fire in the building,” said Marshall.

For now, the only area that is open to customers is the pharmacy operating with drive-through service only. A relief to many who have struggled to get their medications, some having to drive all the way to Albuquerque since the store closed. Others are again having to find other shopping options.

“I keep telling myself to start ordering online and see what I can get delivered and what I can just pick up once I order but I haven’t done it yet and I need to do it hopefully that will take care of all these trips,” said another shopper, Abelino Escoto.

Marshall says he expects the report on the safety systems to be completed sometime this week. Once the systems pass inspection, Walmart will be given the green light to re-open its doors. According to state fire officials, the investigation on the arson has turned into a federal case.