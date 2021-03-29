Economic forum to focus on businesses affected by pandemic, moving forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Anderson School of Management at the University of New Mexico and the School of Business and Information Technology at CNM have partnered to host an economic forum on COVID-19 and moving forward. The virtual event, “COVID-19 Forum: The Way Forward” will be held on Friday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to UNM, the event will include a discussion by businesses who were affected by the pandemic. Government and business leaders are also expected to participate in the discussions and will highlight ways to help the state’s economy going forward.

Community members who attend are encouraged to participate with their own ideas. For additional information, and to register for the webinar, visit mgt.unm.edu/events.