DynaTheater to reopen Thursday with limited capacity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The DynaTheater at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science will reopen this week. The theater will show two films, ‘Hidden Pacific’ at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and ‘In Saturn’s Rings’ at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. starting Thursday. The theater had been shut down since March 2020 because of the pandemic. Showings will still be on a limited schedule and seating will be reduced.

Ticket prices are $7 for adults (ages 18-59), $6 for seniors (ages 60 and older), $5 for children (ages 3-17), and free for ages 2 and younger. According to a news release, museum general admission and DynaTheater combination tickets are also available. Museum foundation members receive a 30% discount on DynaTheater tickets, which must be purchased at the admissions desk.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nmnaturalhistory.org/visitors/visitor-information.