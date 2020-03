RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Dutch Bros is coming to New Mexico.

Construction is already underway for the drive-thru coffee company’s first location at Unser and Rincon in Rio Rancho. It’s set to open later this year.

Plans are also in the works for a second Rio Rancho location. Dutch Bros also says Albuquerque is on its radar and that they’re hoping to have a location soon.