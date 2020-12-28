Dutch Bros. anticipating long lines at new west side location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Happening Monday, a popular coffee chain is set to open its first location in Albuquerque. Dutch Bros. Coffee off Coors and Fortuna on the west side will be open from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and until 11:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

You might remember customers waited for hours for their coffee drinks at the two Rio Rancho locations when they opened earlier this year. A spokesperson for the Oregon-based coffee chains says they’re prepared for long lines of cars, with a plan to direct traffic along Fortuna.

“[We’re] getting ready for the crazy crowds we hope to have,” said Regional Operator Randi McCloskey. “We have a team of people who travel and help do these openings and basically trained professionals on traffic control and adapting in the moment.”

The second Albuquerque location near Lomas and Juan Tabo is expected to open in a few weeks.