ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shoppers hit up local businesses at the Sweetheart Shop and Stroll Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl to pick up last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts. Fifty vendors set up shop at Revel with food, crafts, and gifts available for people to choose from.

Vendors say it’s a great way to reconnect with the community as COVID continues to make interaction an issue. “With COVID you know, it’s always hard for us online stores to get a really good face-to-face interaction with people. So, having people come in and out and just