Downtown’s “Little Market” has local offerings for Valentine gifts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Couples across the city got the chance to give the gift of local this Valentine’s Day. “We definitely need this connection for sure. We’re all spaced out, doing the thing, and enjoying lots of beautiful work,” said Sara, who was shopping Saturday at the Little Market in downtown Albuquerque.

The market offered an in-person market this weekend. This socially-distanced event featured many of the same vendors form the Downtown Growers and Rail Yards markets, which gave locals the chance to get something special for their sweethearts.