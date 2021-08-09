Downtown restaurant set to reopen after 2020 fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a fire and then the pandemic, a restaurant in downtown Albuquerque is set to reopen. Papa Franks, a small breakfast and lunch spot is officially reopening Monday, August 9.

The restaurant caught fire in June of 2020. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was able to quickly get the fire under control and no one was injured. However, the restaurant was severely damaged. Since then, the owners have been working hard to rebuild the restaurant. The over 20-year-old business is set to start serving at 7 a.m. on August 9 and opens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday. It’s located at 218 Marble Ave NW Albuquerque NM, 87102.

