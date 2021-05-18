Downtown Italian restaurant closing its doors this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After 40 years, an Italian staple in downtown Albuquerque is closing its doors. Villa Di Capo located on the corner of 8th and Central is known for its delicious lasagna and pasta. But the sisters that own the local favorite said they’re retiring and hope people will stop by one more time before they close May 22.

“We just want to thank the community, our family, our friends,” said Giovanna Venaglia Mourning, the co-owner of Capo. “All the weddings and parties, graduations, all the romantic meals, all of our, what we consider our family, our customers for coming and seeing us all through these years.”

Mourning and her sister Madelyn have owned Capos since 1980. Their family has deep roots in Albuquerque, owning several restaurants throughout the city. So the two of them were inspired to do the same.

Fast forward to now after serving the community they love for more than four decades, they said business has actually been solid during the pandemic because of their loyal customers and their large patio spaces. But said now that they’re in their mid to late 60’s they believe it’s the right time to retire.

Which some customers said is well deserved. “My mom always brought me, I think most people that think of great Italian food, they know of Capos and so I’m really going to miss them, but I wish them the very best,” said Tim Gutierrez.

The sisters said they’ll miss their customers and serving their favorite dishes every day. But said they look forward to relaxing and spending time with family. The last day they’re open is May 22.

However, the family said ingredients are running out quickly so they might close sooner. The sisters sold the Capo’s location to family friends who plan on opening their own restaurant there, serving tapas and steaks. They expect to open in mid-June.