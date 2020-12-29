Winter downtown Growers’ Market set to kick-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People on the market for a home in Albuquerque or Santa Fe know that places are not staying on the market for long. Darlene Streit, a Realtor in Santa Fe says it's been busy and some people have even bought remotely without even seeing the home.

"It's unprecedented. I've been in real estate 31 years and I've never seen a market quite like this one," said Sherry Fowler, the President of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors. Real estate is one of the few booming industries in 2020, despite being in the middle of a global pandemic. "It was really crazy we didn't expect, with the pandemic starting, that real estate would continue to go so strong," said Fowler.