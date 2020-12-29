Winter downtown Growers’ Market set to kick-off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The downtown Growers’ Market is offering fresh produce and other local goods throughout the colder months. The winter edition of the farm-to-car market kicks off this weekend.
Starting Saturday, January 2, you can order products online, then pick them up the following Saturday behind Capo’s Italian Restaurant at Eighth and Central. That first pick up will be January 9. The market is scheduled to run until the regular in-person market at Robinson Park starts again in April.