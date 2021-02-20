Downtown Growers’ Market offers farm-to-car option for locals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s longest-running farmers’ market is making sure New Mexicans can shop locally. The Downtown Growers’ Market is offering off-season, winter access to local farmers, food producers, artisans, and wellness makers.

Residents are able to shop vendors’ individual stores in one place online and each vendor sets their own weekly order deadlines. “What you do is place your order, usually before Thursday at midnight, and then you pick up Saturday here at this parking lot right on 7th and Gold,” said David from the Downtown Growers’ Market.

Saturday, people got to pick up their orders in a new ‘Farm-to-Car’ style. Pick up times are usually between 10 a.m. and noon.