Downtown business fed up with ongoing burglary attempts.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After being burglarized twice in one week and continued break-in attempts, a small business owner in downtown Albuquerque is fed up. Now, the neighborhood is rallying around the coffee shop.

Alex Espinosa is the owner of Novel Point Coffee, which opened last October in the new Zocalo building on Fourth and Coal. While he’s trying to build his business, he’s also dealing with what seems to be a nonstop problem.

“We were burglarized twice in a seven-day period,” said Espinosa. He said two weeks ago, a man picked the locks and broke in. According to the police report, the suspect ‘somehow manipulates the door lock set…within 13 seconds and enters.’ Espinosa said he fixed the locks but within the week, a man, who Espinosa believes is the same person based on surveillance video, broke a glass door and entered.

“Super unfortunate. Business isn’t the best right now because of COVID because we’re a new business so it was hard,” said Espinosa. The burglar left with some equipment and cash totaling about $500.

“I have larger pieces of equipment they did not take, thousands of dollars of equipment, and super grateful that didn’t happen,” said Espinosa. But he said what was taken still adds up. He said he reported both crimes to the Albuquerque Police Department but not much has come from it. He said what looks to be the same person via security footage tried to break in again on Monday and Tuesday morning.

“Ultimately, a little frustrated by the recurring theme and almost like powerless in the situation that I feel like I’m able to do. trying to leave it in the hands of the authorities but I feel powerless in that sort of sense,” Espinosa said. “I think that crimes that are not violent in nature, are, are easily being like put low on the priority list and are going under the radar in a lot of cases…and that’s to the disadvantage to the business owner and the people who are affected.”

The community is stepping in with a GoFundMe which has raised more than $1,000, more than double the original goal. “I’m so grateful for just my regulars, the city of Albuquerque, just the people that I see on a regular basis, and just the regular community, some people I don’t even know. Some people don’t even live in Albuquerque but they have decided upon themselves to help a small business owner like me and I’m so thankful for that,” said Espinosa.

Someone also burglarized the salon across the street from Novel Point Coffee, the same week it got hit the first time. KRQE News 13 reached out to the salon but did not hear back. APD said its Central Impact Unit is currently investigating the case.