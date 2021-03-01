Downs Casino reopens after closing for pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Downs Racetrack & Casino in Albuquerque reopened for business this weekend. The casino says the safety measures exceeded those set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and is making sure people stay safe with temperature checks at the door.

Guests will have to wear masks and the casino has lowered its capacity to allow people to social distance. The Downs’ general manager says he’s happy to finally bring back his employees.

“Many of our employees, especially those who are long term as many as 20 years have not had an opportunity to work over the last year. So us being able to bring the jobs back to New Mexico, reopen the Downs with our team and our family has been very, very exciting,” said General Manager Frank Neborsky.

Neborsky says the reopening was a big success and estimates hundreds of guests came back in for the first weekend back in business.