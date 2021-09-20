Dixon’s Apple Orchard will not have Champagne apples for NM this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dixon’s Apple Orchard will not have its popular Champagne apples this year. The orchard said a bad freeze resulted in a bad crop this year. However, Dixon’s says it will have Honeycrisp and McIntosh apples available on October 2 starting at 8 a.m.

You have until September 28 to place an order online. Dixon’s says both apples are sold by the half bushel for $45. (half a bushel is about 20 – 24 lbs). They say Dixon’s truckload of apples and cider will be at the southwest corner of Eubank Blvd. NE and Menaul Blvd. NE, south of the CVS pharmacy. They say to bring your receipt for pickup. For more information or to place an order, visit dixonsapples.com/new-mexico.

