Dixon Apple Orchard pays a visit to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Wisconsin company is making sure New Mexicans are stocked up on their fruit heading into winter. The Dixon Apple Orchard says while their crop wasn’t as good because of a spring frost, New Mexicans still supported them by ordering their apples.

“It’s been great. Lots of people want them, even though they’re not the champagne, but they still want fresh apples,” said Luke Mullan of Dixon’s Apple Orchard. “We just appreciate the customer base down here in New Mexico and we’ll never forget all the customers we have down here.”

The company says it will be heading back to Wisconsin Saturday night but they plan to come back next year.