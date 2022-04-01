ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – According to a national pizza company, carrots are the most loved topping on pizza in New Mexico. Now Dion’s is getting on board.
On Friday, the company tweeted “You asked, we answered! Carrots, now available as a topping at all locations.” It follows the many raised eyebrows after a map was released in February by One Bite Frozen Pizzas. It led to countless memes and jokes. Of course, Dion’s confirms this is just an April Fool’s joke.