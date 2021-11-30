Dion’s to open sister restaurant in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The old IHOP in the La Cueva Town Center is going to get a make-over soon. Dion’s is turning it into a modern-casual restaurant called Tula’s Kitchen, their new sister restaurant.

They hope to start the remodel as soon as possible with plans to open up sometime next summer. Tula’s Kitchen plans to hire employees closer to the opening and they aren’t sure how many they will need just yet.

Dion’s says Tula’s will have a simple menu that will feature classics including baked and crispy chicken, grilled sandwiches, and fresh salads along with signature cocktails, local beer, and wine

