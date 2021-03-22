Dion’s plans to expand production with new commissary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dion’s has announced plans that it has secured a new location to expand production. The company is taking over the former iT’Z building located on San Mateo and Montgomery and is turning it into a new commissary where employees will prepare dressings, bakery items, and ingredients for pizzas, salads, and subs.

According to a press release from the company, the 53,300 square foot facility will initially house all major production functions and will eventually be built out as a campus where administrative and maintenance operations will be located. Eventually, a Dion’s restaurant is planned at the location as well.

Following the completion of all phases, the facility will host over 150 employees. The facility is expected to be open in 2022.