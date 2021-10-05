Dion’s opening in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the state’s most popular restaurants is headed to the Four Corners. Dion’s has announced plans for its 27th location in Farmington near East Main and Gila/30th.

The inside of the new location will feature a new, modern look. Dion’s says the store will bring in almost 70 jobs and plans to focus on youth development and community building. The store is set to open early next year.