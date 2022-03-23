ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly five years later after announcing the green chile ranch dressing, Dion’s is adding another dressing to its ranch lineup. Starting Wednesday, March 23, customers at Dion’s 26 locations can order a bottle or cup of the new chipotle ranch dressing.

The chipotle ranch is the company’s ninth salad dressing and third flavor of ranch. The formula was created in secret and only Dion’s employees had a chance to taste it.

“Our commissary team deserves all the credit for bringing this to life,” said Mark Herman, Dion’s CEO in a news release. “The Chipotle Ranch is a little smoky, a little spicy, and has all the makings of a fan favorite.”

The New Mexico pizza chain was founded in 1978 by Jon Patten and Bill Scott in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Earlier this month, Dion’s announced it’s building a new restaurant in Ventana Ranch.