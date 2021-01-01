Dillard’s popular New Year’s Day sale canceled at New Mexico stores

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A popular new year’s sale will not happen this year due to the current state health order. In past years, Dillard’s has offered big price discounts on New Year’s Day and has attracted crowds similar to Black Friday.

However, the retailer announced it will not have the promotion at its New Mexico locations on Jan. 1, 2021, citing concerns the stores could exceed the capacity limits. Dillard’s will still be open on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it will have the sale online.

